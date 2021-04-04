The Communications Secretariat of the Presidency of El Salvador, through a message on the social network Twitter, confirmed the arrival to the nation of Victoria Salazar’s coffin on a commercial flight from Mexico. In parallel, the Mexican authorities held the bonding hearing where four municipal police officers from Tulum were deprived of their liberty.

According to the statement issued by the Salvadoran government, Salazar’s body arrived at the San Óscar Arnulfo Romero airport, located in the center of El Salvador, during the day of April 3. The EFE news agency reported that an operation was deployed that, among other things, prevented access to both local and foreign media.

Later, the coffin was transferred by road to the municipality of Sonsonate, in the southwest of the country, escorted by the National Civil Police.

This morning, his remains have returned to the country to receive funeral honors. Victoria Salazar’s family has our full support to continue accompanying them in a comprehensive manner and to work to ensure that this case does not go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/zVsE3bk4fs – Secretariat of Communications (@ComunicacionSV) April 3, 2021



The Communications Secretariat of the Presidency also reported that Rosibel Arriaza, the victim’s mother, and Salazar’s two minor daughters also returned to the country.

“Victoria Salazar’s mother traveled to Mexico to be able to carry out the necessary procedures with the accompaniment of our consuls. The Government of El Salvador has taken care of all travel and accommodation expenses, “added the message from the government body.

Members of the media await the arrival of the coffin with the body of Victoria Salazar in Sansonate, El Salvador, on April 3, 2021. © Jose Cabezas / Reuters

Victoria Salazar’s case generated outrage in Mexico and El Salvador

Victoria Esperanza Salazar, was a Salvadoran who had lived in Mexico for five years. She came to that country in order to find a better future for herself and her two daughters. According to what was reported by the National Migration Institute of Mexico, she had resided in the North American nation as a refugee since 2018 after receiving a humanitarian visa.

On March 27, Salazar was approached by a group of police officers who arrested her for allegedly disturbing public order. During the development of the procedure, the 36-year-old woman was subjected to the ground by one of the officers, causing her death.

“The autopsy concluded that there was a fracture in the upper part of the spine produced by the rupture of the first and second vertebrae, which caused the loss of the victim’s life,” said Oscar Montes de Oca, Quintana Roo prosecutor , in statements taken by the Mexican newspaper Milenio.

The event was recorded on video and after knowing what happened it generated outrage in Mexico and El Salvador, causing the pronouncement of both the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, who requested justice for the case, and the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who declared that the act “would not go unpunished.”

Parallel to the transfer of Salazar’s coffin from Mexico to El Salvador on April 3, the Mexican authorities held the bonding hearing. In it, the prosecution of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, where the town of Tulum is located, determined that the four police officers criminally linked to the case (three men and one woman) under charges of femicide, must remain in prison.

According to the EFE news agency, in addition to the outrage in both countries, the case of Victoria Salazar has generated reactions from international organizations that accuse the Mexican security forces of racism and misogyny.

Agencies dependent on the United Nations (UN), such as UNHCR, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, asked the Mexican authorities for a “prompt and impartial” investigation to clarify the done.

With EFE and local media