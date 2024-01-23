





02:00

Dozens of people marched to the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador defending the innocence of their imprisoned relatives and asking the Government for alternative measures to prison for those who do not belong to gangs and suffer from chronic diseases. Since the beginning of Nayib Bukele's crusade against criminal gangs, arbitrary arrests have been reported and more than 200 people have died in the custody of the authorities in unclarified circumstances. Next February 4 and in the midst of very high popularity, Bukele intends to be re-elected and with it his model that has Human Rights organizations on alert.