As soon as May 1 was installed, the Legislative Assembly of The Savior, where President Nayib Bukele’s allies hold 61 of 84 seats, he removed the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, appointed by his predecessors.

The justification was that they adopted “arbitrary” decisions that blocked various presidential measures to address the pandemic.

This Wednesday, the questioned Salvadoran Congress approved two laws that further fueled the controversy. One of the regulations eliminates tax benefits for newspapers and with the other, Parliament granted the government a law that grants “immunity from lawsuits and judicial or administrative complaints” to those who participate in the acquisition of products or services to face the covid pandemic. -19.

“The fact that article 4 of this law expressly says that people or entities that operate in the health sector will enjoy immunity from lawsuits and judicial or administrative complaints is strongly striking,” he said. Radio France Internationale the director of the Institute of Public Opinion of the Central American University José Simeón Cañas, UCA, of El Salvador, Laura Andrade.

“And above all, it exempts them from any civil, criminal or commercial responsibility, even from the potential compensation for the provision of medical services or treatment during the pandemic,” he added.

A protest in San Salvador, days ago, against the controversial dismissal of Supreme Court judges. Photo: EFE

The government criticizes the media

However, the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabí, assured that the criticisms of the law are due to “a misinterpretation of the media.”

“It seems serious to us in relation to the violation of the right to health of the Salvadoran population,” Andrade remarked.

“Since all the people who could be affected, for example, with the vaccine due to some type of malpractice, it is impossible to make this claim. Using the term of immunity expressly in a law transforms it into an amnesty law, related to the acquisition of the multiple products that the Ministry of Health has assumed to combat this pandemic, “the academic added.

“And we see with concern, by triangulating this decree and some journalistic investigations that indicate the award of public contracts to relatives of the current Minister of Health, as a law that will make it impossible to prosecute these acts in this period. Specifically, this law has that retroactive factor because it indicates that it has been since the pandemic began, “he said.

El Salvador’s Parliament passed a series of laws tailored to President Nayib Bukele. Photo: AFP

According to Andrade, “this Parliament is making the interests and desires of the Executive coincide and is transforming them into laws of the Republic that subject all Salvadorans to us.”

Taxes on newspapers

On the same Wednesday, the Assembly also eliminated tax benefits for newspapers, most of them critical of the president.

Deputy Christian Guevara proposed the initiative to modify the old Printing Law, which “has prevented newspapers from paying taxes for more than 70 years,” he said.

“We are going to finish today the longest, continuous and blatant tax evasion in our history,” said the ruling parliamentarian, whose alliance has 61 of the 84 seats in the Legislative Assembly. The rule was approved with 68 votes.

“The printers will not be subject to any tax or guarantee,” stated Article 8 of the 1950 law, which benefited the production of newspapers, magazines, brochures and books linked to the “free dissemination of thought.”

That rule allowed them import paper and ink without taxes. Also the daily sale of the newspapers in the street was free of tributes.

Now the new rule establishes that newspaper printers “will not enjoy tariff exemptions for the importation of raw materials, machinery and equipment for printing materials or publications that are not directly used for educational purposes.”

“They will not enjoy deduction of income taxes or income from this source,” he adds.

The dismissal of judges unleashed the fury of the opposition in El Salvador, who took to the streets to protest. Photo: AFP

“It was not fair that rice and beans paid taxes and newspapers did not. They enjoyed benefits to misinform the population,” argued Public Works Minister Romeo Rodríguez.

Absolute power”

The president, a millennial The 39-year-old who took power in 2019, has capitalized on citizen discontent against traditional parties. His decisions are widely celebrated on social networks, while in the streets the demonstrations against are minority.

“We are heading towards an authoritarian state, to a state where human rights and fundamental freedoms are not respected, and that concentration of power unfortunately only leads us to a dictatorship,” warned opposition legislator René Portillo.

According to the vice-rector of the Central American University (UCA), Omar Serrano, the decisions of the Assembly mark “unequivocal signs of the direction” that the government has taken and that points “in the direction of concentration of absolute power in the hands of one person or a group surrounding the president. “

Source: RFI and AFP

