In celebrating the latest report from the National Civil Police of The Savior, the president of that country, Nayib Bukele, assured that the That country’s homicide rate has been zero for a year.

“El Salvador is one day away from completing a full year without homicides in our government,” said the president.

It should be remembered that the so-called ‘war against gangs’ policy, in the context of the state of emergency, has been under the Bukele government for more than a year.

“These measures have been strongly questioned by various political and social sectors throughout the region. While on the one hand they assure that the government’s attack against the gangs has produced exceptional results, others point to Bukele for curtailing human rights in the country,” said NTN24.

In fact, one of Bukele’s most questioned decisions was the construction of a “mega-prison” to house criminals and gang members from the mara salvatrucha, the most ruthless criminal organization in the country.

Built in Tecoluca, some 74 km southeast of the capital San Salvador, this prison complex It was inaugurated in February of this year and is home to thousands of dangerous gang members.

International NGOs and even presidents of the region, such as Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, have criticized Bukele for his policies. However, the Salvadoran president has argued that the rights of citizens who comply with the rules must come first over those of criminals.

Bukele has asked organizations such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), “to side with the Salvadorans.”

