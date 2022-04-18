Police officers captured two women suspected of collaborating with gangs in El Salvador. When they were being transferred in a patrol car, the inspector told the agents to include in their report three people arrested in other operations as part of the exception regime. approved by Congress at the end of March to combat the gangs.

The agents refused. The inspector warned that if they did not comply with the order to present the five detainees within the same procedure, they would be transferred to the other end of El Salvador.

They were finally transferred and the agents denounced it in a report sent to Marvin Reyes, general secretary of the Movement of Police Workers, and to which BBC Mundo had access.

Reyes explains to BBC Mundo that this incident was the trigger that led the Salvadoran police union to denounce that police chiefs demand daily quotas of arrests from their agents at a time when the government of President Nayib Bukele intends to capture 20,000 gang members.

Bukele called on Congress to approve an exceptional regime, which is entering its fourth week, and to modify the criminal code after the increase in homicides the last weekend of March.

These measures are part of what Bukele calls “war against the gangs” and for which he assures that 10,000 people have already been detained.

The police union claims to have received 15 complaints of the imposition of detention quotas in six of the 14 departments that make up the country.

At BBC Mundo we speak with Marvin Reyes, who denounces the pressures but shares the measures promoted by Bukele and the Congress, with an official majority, against the gangs.

BBC Mundo asked the Bukele government and the Police Commissioner, Mauricio Arreaza Chicas, for a comment on the complaint, but until the moment of publication, they had not received a response.

What is happening with the arrests of gang members during the exception regime?

Some officers running police units in different parts of the country are imposing detainee quotas per day. For example, in the municipality of Ciudad Delgado, in San Salvador, they are imposing six detainees per day on each patrol. The comrades who are in that area say that sometimes they cannot reach that number because there are no longer any gang members there, they have fled to other sectors to hide.

We are not in a competition to see which police unit captures the most gang members. The objective of this is to remove from circulation those criminals who are linked to gangs. There are mechanisms for that. the intelligence apparatuses have already identified the structures of the gangs, those who collaborate with them.

The efforts of the police officers are focused on these people, but not to create an aspect of pressure so that they reach a certain number. We do not agree on that, because the police are being pushed to capture even someone who has nothing to do with gangs, and to fill that quota, put them there along with the others.

What do the police chiefs say? What have they responded after these complaints?

Absolutely nothing. They do not respond, they ignore the complaints that are being made. And the director of the police, Commissioner Mauricio Arreaza Chicas, does not respond either. He is not interceding for the people, he is simply ignoring the actions that territorial chiefs are committing. The director should intercede and prevent these transfers from being generated.

Is it true that they received the order to arrest the MS-13 gang members and not those from Barrio 18?

It is true. We have received many complaints from various departments of the country where officers have told the personnel under their command not to arrest Barrio 18 gang members, regardless of whether it is the southern or revolutionary faction. Let them focus on the MS gang.

We don’t know what the reason is. The officers tell the staff that they are orders from above. That is the only thing we have been able to collect so far because we have not found a reason.

Is it feasible to arrest more than 10,000 people in two weeks, as the government has reported?

Yes, because the police keep their records of detained people in great detail.

What is the difference between the state of emergency regime and other previous security operations that have been applied to combat gangs?

The penal code has been modified so that mere gang membership is a criminal offence. For a gang member it is 30 years in prison. For a collaborator it’s 15. That didn’t exist before. It was very difficult to establish that a subject belonged to a gang; around 12 requirements had to be met for each gang member. Now it’s faster.

We know that a guy with a tattoo clearly belongs to the gang and is in jail. Through the intelligence apparatus of the police, interviews and other parameters, indications must be established to determine the membership of the gang of those who are not tattooed and apply the law.

There are a lot of people here who have been collaborating with the gangs.

Many people have lived at the expense of these collaborations and have luxurious cars and houses. They don’t get tattoos and pass as normal people, but they are collaborating directly with the gangs. These people are also imprisoned and have been in prison for 15 years.

Is there a risk that because the process is now more expeditious, innocent people will be imprisoned?

That is what should not be done. In the police there should be no margin of error because we cannot be putting innocent people in jail. It is the care that must be taken to fully establish those who are not linked to the gang.

What is the estimated gang population in El Salvador?

We estimate that there are around 70,000 MS gang members nationwide. You have to multiply the collaborators by five or six. About 18 we are talking about 20,000 nationwide. We are talking about approximately 100,000 gang members scattered throughout the territory of El Salvador.

What impact can these mass arrests have on the prison population?

This is a ticking time bomb. There was already overcrowding, maybe 200% or 300% in almost all the prisons in the country. And putting this large number of detainees is going to generate more problems than the prison regime already has. Prisons do not have the capacity nor are they designed to house such a large population. The system will be overwhelmed.

The prison authorities will have to find a mechanism to contain all these people. Find a temporary building that can be quickly adapted to move so many people. The police cells, the small preventive prisons within each police base, are limited. The largest can contain 125 people maximum.

Is it possible that gangs take advantage of prisons as a space to meet and reorganize?

Could be. It is a great possibility because the offender is always looking for ways to counteract or overcome the actions of the authorities, especially security plans and prison methods. Logically they are going to try to cause instability within the prison system.

