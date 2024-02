Bukele could become the country's first re-elected president, despite the Constitution vetoing a second term | Photo: EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Voting centers in El Salvador opened their doors this Sunday morning (4) for the presidential and legislative elections, in which the current president, Nayib Bukeleseeks re-election for a second consecutive term and is the clear favorite.

A total of 1,595 voting centers were made available in different parts of the country, where around 24,000 National Police agents and more than 3,000 national and foreign observers were deployed.

The locations were scheduled to start receiving voters at 7am (local time; 10am in Brasília), but in some centers the opening was delayed by several minutes. According to the police and authorities at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), no incidents were recorded and the 10-hour election day is expected to go smoothly.

“Institutionally, we are ready, with all the necessary conditions to receive the electorate”, stated the president of the TSE, Dora Martínez, in a national radio and television broadcast.

The more than 5.5 million Salvadorans called to vote must choose their next president from a list of six political parties, including the governmentist New Ideas (NI)by Bukele, identified as the likely winner by the polls.

Bukele, 42, is the first president of El Salvador's democratic era with the option of seeking immediate re-election and, if he wins, he will be the first to repeat himself in office, despite the Constitution not allowing this.

O The path to Bukele's re-election was opened in 2021when the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, which had been appointed by the ruling Congress without following the legal procedure, changed a criterion for interpreting the Constitution.