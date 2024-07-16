ANDThe President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced this Tuesday in X that he will propose suspend “all” tariffs on foods that make up the expanded basic basket and on “70 other products”, without specifying which ones, for a period of 10 years.

The proposal by the Salvadoran president, who a few weeks ago called on merchants, importers and wholesalers to lower food prices to “heal” the economy, will be sent to the Legislative Assembly (Parliament), dominated by the ruling Nuevas Ideas (NI) party, for approval.

Today, I will submit a proposal to suspend all tariffs on all products in the expanded basic food basket, as well as on 70 other food products, for a period of 10 years. Today, I will submit a proposal to suspend all tariffs on all products in the expanded basic… — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 16, 2024

According to official figures, when Bukele came to power in 2019, the average basic food basket was $200.02 and in 2024 it will reach $256.02 in urban areas, while in rural areas it rose from $144.48 to $182.62 between 2019 and 2024.

Among the elements that make up the basic food basket are bread, tortillas, beans, meats, eggs and fruits, among others, for a family of about 4 members.

The minimum wage in El Salvador in the area of ​​commerce and services is 365 dollars, in the maquila sector it is 354.36 dollars. Meanwhile, agricultural workers receive a salary between 243.45 and 272.66 dollars.

Most of the basic basket products arrive in El Salvador from neighboring countries such as Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua to meet local demand.

This dependency is 90% for vegetables, 60% for dairy products, 32% for corn, 25% for beans and 33% for rice.

A worker loads onions to sell at a wholesale point promoted by the government to benefit small and medium-sized buyers in the municipality of Apopa, El Salvador. Photo:AFP

Bukele says he is becoming Hugo Chavez

The Salvadoran president compared himself last Thursday to the late Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez por a government agromarket project in El Salvador.

This initiative seeks to reduce dependence on imports and improve food sovereignty in a context of increasing costs of basic necessities since his mandate.

“Sorry guys, I know I’m going full Hugo Chavez,” Bukele posted in an English-language message on social media network X.

We are doubling the number of Farmers’ Markets, and producers and importers tell me they can lower prices even more due to the increase in sales and the fact that they can now also buy their supplies wholesale. Additionally, producers in other countries are contacting them… — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 11, 2024

The Salvadoran Government has enabled some agricultural markets as a measure to alleviate the increase in food prices in the Central American country.

“We are doubling the number of agricultural markets, and producers and importers tell me that they can lower prices even more due to the increase in sales and the fact that they can now also buy their supplies wholesale,” said Bukele, without specifying the number of these establishments or detailing sales figures.

He added: “Producers from other countries are contacting them because they also want a share. Since the middleman is no longer extorting them and their profits have tripled, they want to support this new scheme with part of their windfall.”

A woman shops at one of the alternative fruit and vegetable markets launched by the government, on July 10, 2024, in the "Daniel Hernández" park in Santa Tecla (El Salvador). The Central Market of San Salvador is a river, an incessant flow of colors, aromas and textures. It is the scene of a dance of buyers and sellers, who fight to get food or money to live from day to day. A battle that is now fueled by the call of its president, Nayib Bukele, to lower food prices to "heal" the economy. Photo:EFE

The Salvadoran president, who despite the constitutional prohibition has just begun his second consecutive term, has not indicated whether or not these agricultural markets can supply food to the more than six million Salvadorans.

Analysts have pointed out that the problem of food prices in El Salvador is due in part to the lack of a national agricultural policy and high dependence on food imports.