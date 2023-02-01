The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, inaugurated this Tuesday, without allowing access to the press, the Terrorism Containment Center, which would have a capacity for 40,000 gang members and whose construction began in the context of an emergency regime in force since March.

In a national media chain, the Bukele government released a video showing the president touring the prison with a group of officials.

During the inauguration the presence of the media was not allowed.

It was on July 21 that the president stated in a message on Twitter that this prison “will have room for 40,000 terrorists, who will be cut off from the outside world”, without knowing the cost of the work.

The Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, told the president that this “would become the largest prison in all of America” ​​and that “it would be impossible for an inmate to leave” the compound, which has 23 hectares of construction.

For his part, the Minister of Defense, René Merino, and the director of the National Civil Police, Mauricio Arriaza, told the Salvadoran president that the prison will be guarded by 600 soldiers and 250 policemen.

As reported by the Presidency, the prison was built on land “owned by the State” in the municipality of Tecoluca, in the central department of San Vicente, and “it will operate far from urban areas.”

The construction of this prison came amid opposition criticism that he has pointed out a lack of transparency, mainly due to the approval in the Legislative Assembly, dominated by the ruling party, of a law that allowed bypassing the usual controls in state works.

Any person belonging to a terrorist structure is the one who is going to enter this confinement center

The Cristosal organization filed a lawsuit in mid-January before the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice to declare unconstitutional a series of laws that “favor corruption.”

Among them is the Special Law for the Construction of Penal Centers Under the Exception Regime, approved in Congress in March 2022 after an escalation of homicides.

In the context of the emergency regime, a measure called by Bukele “war” against gangs, more than 62,900 alleged gang members have been arrested and more than 7,400 complaints of human rights violations have been filed.

This regime suspends the right to defense and the inviolability of telecommunications, and also extends the period of preventive detention to fifteen days, when it is normally 3 days.

The ‘Terrorism Containment Center’

The mega-prison was built in an isolated rural area in a valley near Tecoluca, 74 km southeast of San Salvador, and was inspected by Bukele.

The property of 166 hectares, it has a dozen pavilions that occupy 23 hectares, explained the Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, on a national radio and television network.

Called by the government “Center for the Confinement of Terrorism”, it has surveillance systems with video circuits and scanners to review those who enter.

It would be impossible for

a prisoner comes out

“Any person belonging to a terrorist structure is the one who is going to enter this confinement center,” said the Vice Minister of Justice and Public Security, Osiris Luna.

It is “the largest prison in all of America,” said Minister Rodríguez. The prison has a 2.1 kilometer perimeter wall.

Inside, security will be in charge of guards from the General Directorate of Penal Centers. The cells are made of reinforced concrete and have thick steel bars. The prison has its own wells to extract drinking water.

Luna anticipated that the inmates will have to work in this prison.

Yesterday we inaugurated the Terrorism Containment Center… A gigantic work carried out in just 7 months, and which is also a fundamental piece to completely win the war against gangs.https://t.co/TSCkfl41EY — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 1, 2023

Bukele stated that previous Salvadoran governments “had gang members [presos] with prostitutes, with [equipos de] PlayStation, with screens, with cell phones, with computers […]rewarding the delinquent”.

The mandatary He did not specify when the first of the almost 63,000 alleged gang members arrested will be transferred to the mega-prison in the context of the war against gangs.

The massive arrests, criticized by human rights organizations, are protected by an emergency regime that allows arrests without a warrant.

It was approved by Congress at the request of Bukele in response to a homicidal escalation that claimed the lives of 87 people from March 25 to 27.

On Friday, the organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) denounced that there is “extreme overcrowding” in Salvadoran prisons as a result of arrests without a warrant of suspects.

The country’s twenty prisons currently have a capacity for 30,000 prisoners. Bukele had initially said that the mega-prison would be finished in September. The authorities have not explained the causes of this delay.

