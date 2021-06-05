The Salvadoran president announced that his government will break the agreement with the Organization of American States (OAS) that gives life to the International Commission Against Impunity in El Salvador (CICIES).

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele assured that this decision to end the CICIES is due to the announcement by the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, of having as an advisor the former mayor of San Salvador Ernesto Muyshondt, criminally prosecuted in this country.

“We have decided that as Presidency we are also going to break our agreement with the OAS-CICIES because it is a complete nonsense that we are trying to combat impunity with, precisely, the people who are promoting impunity in El Salvador,” Bukele said at a conference press.

El Salvador breaks CICIES agreement with the General Secretariat of the @OEA_oficial for promoting impunity in the country. The Government of the President @nayibbukele It will seek another international body to support efforts to enforce Salvadoran laws. pic.twitter.com/hhv4g0xOSu – RREE El Salvador🇸🇻 (@cancilleriasv) June 5, 2021



The president, who criticized Almagro, asserted that “the OAS can no longer be trusted” because, in his opinion, it is “promoting a political agenda” and there was a “granting of impunity to a criminal,” in reference to Muyshondt.

Muyshondt, a member of the right-wing ARENA party and a leading critic of Bukele, is under investigation by prosecutors for apparently making a pro-gang deal in exchange for votes in the 2014 presidential election.

With this decision, the administrative investigations carried out by the CICIES remain pending at a time when it is unknown whether the attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, will give continuity to the cases opened as a result of the notices presented by the Commission.

The Prosecutor’s Office, in November 2020 and when it was in the hands of the prosecutor Raúl Melara, raided various government offices for the alleged irregular handling of the funds destined for the care of the pandemic.

Muyshondt case

Muyshondt, who ruled San Salvador between 2018 and 2021 under the political banner of the Alianza Republicana Nacionalista (Arena) and lost re-election last February, faces criminal prosecution for allegedly negotiating with gang members.

The opposition politician, who recently announced that he would seek to launch an alternative movement to Arena, is accused of electoral fraud and illegal groups.

Through this process, an investigating judge ordered the politician to keep house arrest, but at the end of the hearing he was detained by the Police and taken to the cells of a police headquarters.

According to the Security Corps, the former mayor was arrested on charges of misappropriating withholdings from employees of the San Salvador Mayor’s Office.

The United States is concerned about Bukele’s decision, who rejects the international community.

The US embassy in El Salvador regretted the decision after the announcement of the arrest.

“The fight against corruption is essential and fundamental. We will continue to seek ways to reduce and combat corruption and impunity,” he said on his Twitter account.

We regret the government’s decision to close its cooperation with the @OEA_CICIES. The fight against corruption is essential and fundamental. We will continue to seek ways to reduce and combat corruption and impunity. – US Embassy in ES (@USEmbassySV) June 4, 2021



US officials see corruption as one of the root causes of irregular immigration to their country, along with poverty and gang violence.

Buekele, who harshly criticizes the international community for the sentences his government has received after the removal of Supreme Court justices, said he will seek another organization to form a new commission. “Seeing all the garbage and all the rot behind these (international) institutions is going to be difficult, but we are going to achieve it,” he concluded.

The creation of the CICIES was one of Bukele’s main promises to reach the Executive in 2019.

With Efe and Reuters.