El Salvador achieved in just over a week 1.1 million users of the Chivo wallet with which they can carry out transactions in bitcoin, the president reported this Friday Nayib Bukele.

“1.1 million Salvadorans already use @chivowallet (and we have not yet enabled the 65% of phone models) “, the president said on Twitter.

The “Chivo Wallet” is an electronic wallet that Salvadorans inside and outside the country can download on their cell phone to carry out transactions in this cryptocurrency. Each person who downloads it receives the equivalent of $ 30 in bitcoin.

On September 7, El Salvador became the first country to use bitcoin as legal tender, hoping to recover its stagnant economy, dollarized two decades ago.

Salvadorans in the United States can also carry out transactions in nine cities where ATMs have been installed.

“It seems that we will be able to bank more people in 1 month, than they did with nationalizations and privatizations of traditional banking in 40 years“Bukele, who enjoys wide popularity, stressed.

On Wednesday, participants in a massive demonstration in San Salvador expressed their rejection of bitcoin as a “volatile” cryptocurrency.

According to Salvadoran law, all businesses must have the technology to accept bitcoin transactions. However, the business owner can choose between keeping the cryptocurrency or activating the option so that the final income falls in dollars.

Bitcoin was approved just over a week ago as the official exchange currency in El Salvador. AP Photo

The government hopes that the use of bitcoin will contribute to capturing the more than 400 million dollars of commissions for the remittances that Salvadorans send from abroad through financial entities and which are equivalent to 22% of GDP.

Some 3 million Salvadorans live outside their territory, 2.5 million of them in the United States.

The IMF has it in its sights



Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the IMF. Reuters photo

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) hopes to conclude “in the next few months” its annual review of El Salvador’s economy, which will serve as the basis for a potential future program with the Central American country, spokesman for the multilateral body, Gerry Rice, said on Thursday.

“We are continuing discussions on Article IV,” as the IMF’s regular consultations on the economy of member countries are known, Rice said of talks with the Bukele government.

“We hope that they will conclude in the coming period, in the coming months, and the potential of an IMF program for El Salvador is also being discussed,” he added at a press conference.

Rice said the current talks “will serve as underlying policy measures” to continue discussions on an eventual agreement with the IMF.

“The objectives of our program would be to promote inclusive growth, ensure the financial stability and fiscal sustainability“, he specified.

And he added that “discussions on economic governance, especially fiscal transparency and anti-corruption measures, will remain key in Article IV and subsequent discussions.”

The government of El Salvador said in late July that there was “a high probability of reaching an agreement with the IMF before September.” At the time, he noted that he was seeking an IMF Expanded Service (SAF) program for about 1.3 billion dollars.

Rice did not comment on the establishment of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador as of September 7, but did refer to his previous statements on the matter.

In June, the IMF warned that the adoption of this cryptocurrency could create risks and regulatory challenges. Rice then said the Fund was “closely monitoring” progress on this issue and that it would continue its consultations with the authorities.