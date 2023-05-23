In El Salvador, criminal gangs have been fighting each other for more than 30 years. Authorities regularly record the highest murder rate in the world.

In March 2022, a wave of murders left 87 dead in two days. The Mara Salvatrucha (MS13) and Barrio 18, rivals, caused the country to experience the two deadliest days in decades.

In this context, President Nayib Bukele, the youngest in Central America, launched his fierce fight against gangs. One that has not been exempt from criticism… How does El Salvador live under this heavy-handed policy?



