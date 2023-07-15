The State of El Salvador denied this Friday before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) the accusations of humanitarian organizations about abuses, harassment of the press and torture within the framework of the emergency regime, in force since March 2022.

“I reject in a general and clear way all the affirmations that have been made about that in El Salvador there are torture, there are violations of freedom of expression, that there is monitoring and harassment of journalists“said the presidential commissioner for Human Rights and Freedom of Expression, the Colombian andres guzman.

He assured, during a virtual hearing, that “there is not a single complaint” of attacks against journalists in the Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, without mentioning the complaints that journalists have filed with the Prosecutor’s Office for espionage with the Pegasus software.

For his part, Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado said his office has not received any complaints of torture or degrading treatment “against any Salvadoran.”

The lawyer Guzmán Caballero when he was sworn in as Presidential Commissioner for Human Rights and Freedom of Expression.

Regarding persons detained under the emergency regime and who have died in state custody, Delgado assured that these have decreased since 2019, but did not specify any figures.

A group of social organizations denounced before the IACHR that under the emergency regime, which suspends various constitutional guarantees, that the Central American country has a “generalized lack of guarantees.”

Gabriela Santos, director of the University Institute of Human Rights of the UCA (Idhuca), maintained that This translates into “arbitrary arrests, lack of due process, non-existence of the right to defense, torture, precarious prison conditions, deaths in prisons that are not investigated.”.

According to official data, there are 71,479 people detained in this regime, of which the authorities have released more than 5,000, while the organizations have received 6,436 complaints of human rights violations.

According to Bukele, more than 64,000 people have been detained under the emergency regime. Photo: AFP / Presidency of El Salvador

Zaira Navas, from Cristosal, indicated that at least 174 people have died in state custody and that “the majority are violent deaths” with “clear evidence” of beatings and “other signs of torture”, without the official versions coincide with the state of the bodies.

Angélica Cárcamo, president of the Association of Journalists of El Salvador, indicated that they have registered 209 attacks on communicators, of which 66% “correspond to the State.”

The emergency regime was approved by Congress at the request of the Government of President Nayib Bukele after an escalation of homicides attributed to gangs and has been extended 16 times.

EFE