The government of El Salvador demanded that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) the resignation of those responsible for immigration policy of Mexicoafter the death of seven Salvadorans in the Ciudad Juarez tragedy.

Cindy PortalVice Minister of Diaspora and Human Mobility of the Foreign Ministry of El Salvador, pointed out that the fire in the Juárez immigration station, where a total of 40 migrants died, is a “state crime“.

“Above all, we are also demanding the resignation of the people who are responsible for Mexico’s immigration policy,” said the diplomat on behalf of the Salvadoran government.

Cindy Portal remarked that El Salvador “demands that those responsible for this crime be able to pay with jailthat the (Mexican) Prosecutor’s Office do the job that corresponds to it to carry out an exhaustive investigation”.

In this sense, he indicated that they have asked the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) that “the survivors form part of the technical file of the investigation”.

The vice minister warned that El Salvador will be “very aware” of the progress of the investigation in Mexico, because “We do not want this fact to remain and be one of more that remains in impunity“.

He reproached that the migrant tragedy in Ciudad Juárez is not the first case where the death of salvadorans in mexican territoryand even “there are many cases that have gone unpunished and that we are requesting compensation for damages.”

Portal explained that the seven salvadorans died in the fire They are men between 35 and 40 years of age, originally from the departments of Sonsonate, Chalatenango, La Libertad and San Salvador.

On the other hand, another 5 people were injured, of which two remain hospitalized and three women survived and “continued their way to the United States.”

