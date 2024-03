Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 1:38 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

El Salvador, a nation at the crossroads of Central America, has witnessed a significant transformation, especially as a result of the state of emergency declared by President Nayib Bukele on March 27, 2022, which marks two years this Wednesday. Before …

This content is exclusive for subscribers