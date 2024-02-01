





02:05 Bukele's face on various objects in the market in San Salvador. © AFP/France 24

The face of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele appears everywhere on the products sold at the Ex Cuartel market in San Salvador, on the eve of the February 4 elections. The president is expected to be re-elected without surprises, supported by the results of his “war” against the gangs that has left him astronomical popularity ratings. On the other hand, concerns are accumulating about possible erosion of democracy, excesses and possible violations of Human Rights during the state of exception that became the rule in El Salvador.