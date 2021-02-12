The Salvadoran president, with a long history of harassing the media, this time targeted the international press. The US Associated Press (AP) said that Nayib Bukele traveled to Washington without prior notice to request, without success, a meeting with Joe Biden. The president did not like the report.

Sources close to the White House decision told the AP that Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele unexpectedly traveled to Washington in the first week of February to request a meeting with President Joe Biden. According to the agency, the request was rejected and the Central American president returned to San Salvador empty-handed.

The Salvadoran president’s trip to the US capital occurred the week after an interview was published by the digital medium elfaro.net with Juan González, Joe Biden’s main adviser for Latin America on the National Security Council.

“We will have our differences with the Government of Bukele”, González told El Faro, winner in 2016 of the Gabriel García Márquez Award for Journalistic Excellence by the Gabo Foundation and one of the media that has also been the focus of Bukele’s attacks on the press.

“We will express our concerns in a context of respect and goodwill, but I repeat again: the leader who is not ready to fight corruption will not be an ally for the United States,” added the adviser to the US presidency for Latin America.

Nayib Bukele quotes diplomats and attacks the press

Bukele summoned the representatives of the diplomatic corps in the Central American country at the Presidential House (Capres) in San Salvador on Thursday, in a meeting that was private and to which the press was not summoned for a subsequent conference.

The meeting also addressed the country’s political crisis, after an opposition parliamentarian proposed to evaluate the president’s mental capacity to determine if he is fit to continue in office. Bukele described the mechanism, contemplated in the Constitution, as a “parliamentary coup.” The claims come a year after Bukele took over from the Legislative Assembly in the company of the Army.

Demonstrators protest in San Salvador, El Salvador, against President Nayib Bukele a year after the president took the Legislative Assembly escorted by the Army. February 9, 2021. © Jose Cabezas / Reuters

Faced with the current crisis, the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, announced on Thursday that he will send a special mission to El Salvador to assess the political tension ahead of the legislative and municipal elections on February 28. .

This Friday, in the middle of the meeting with the diplomatic corps, the president took advantage of the meeting to point out the AP agency.

“We cannot trust the international media. For example @AP He said that he had gone to the United States to request a meeting with President Biden and that they denied me. That is a lie, here is the chief of missions of the United States and he can corroborate it “, President @nayibbukele. pic.twitter.com/6jMfbXwr5S – Presidential House (@PresidenciaSV) February 11, 2021

The president noted that he spoke with the journalist in charge of the note and that the “chancellor (Alexandra Hill) spoke with the person in charge of the AP to deny it, but he did not care and published it like that.”

Bukele reacted on Monday night to the publication and on his Twitter account he noted: “Anyone who believes that a president is going to travel to another country to sit down and request meetings, has to check well if he has his own brain.”

“More than 100 years ago they invented the telephone (without taking into account other technologies), so as not to call and coordinate an appointment in advance,” he added.

The IACHR and its Office of the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression have expressed concerns for the Bukele Government

In a year and a half of government, the history of harassment of the press by the government of Nayib Bukele has been highlighted on several occasions by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. He did so after an on-site visit in December 2019, in which Edison Lanza, the then rapporteur for Freedom of Expression, was a part. In his concluding remarks after the visit, the IACHR recommended to the Salvadoran State “Promote a safe working environment for journalists and respect for the independence of the media”, in addition to “avoiding stigmatization and discrediting of journalists and human rights defenders, ensuring that the statements of public authorities be respectful of their work ”.

Six months later, Lanza spoke with El Faro. “The situation has not changed since the visit we made with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and the annual report of the rapporteur,” the then rapporteur told the Salvadoran media. “There is a contempt of the president for the free press and for the independent press,” he declared.

A new special rapporteur for freedom of expression arrived at the IACHR in September 2020, the Colombian Pedro Vaca, and his reading of the situation is similar. “The State has a duty to guarantee freedom of expression,” Vaca said on December 3, 2020 at the close of a virtual hearing on the situation of Freedom of Expression in El Salvador, as part of the 178th session of the IACHR. Bukele, like other leaders who stigmatize the media, hide behind the right of society to request quality journalism, an issue that was also addressed at that hearing and to which Vaca responded.

“Freedom of expression protects the right of audiences to be critical of their media, and of course we want quality media in all of our democracies,” explained the rapporteur, “but we have that as clear as the most inconvenient place to measure the quality of the communication media is the Executive Power ”. The rapporteur added that it is not desirable for governments “to act as ad hoc tribunals of the press” and indicate when a publication is right or wrong, because “These are symptoms reserved for authoritarian regimes”. That day, Pedro Vaca said that the situation in El Salvador could get worse.

On February 4, the IACHR granted precautionary measures in favor of 34 members of El Faro, after they received constant threats and harassment related to their work.

With AP, EFE and local media