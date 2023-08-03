The Government of El Salvador ordered a “massive siege” of the Cabañas department, in the center of the country, to capture “criminals” who are allegedly hiding in said territory. This is not the first time that these types of measures have been applied under the mandate of Nayib Bukele and are part of a controversial state of emergency criticized by international organizations and supported by a part of Salvadorans.

A repeated tactic. The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, ordered a total siege in the department of Cabañas in the context of his fight against gangs.

The operation consists of sending some 7,000 Army soldiersadded to others thousand police officersto corner remnants of the criminal structures present in the country.

“Since this morning, 7,000 soldiers and 1,000 police officers have established a security fence around the entire department of Cabañas. Their job will be to prevent gang members from leaving the department and cut off all the supply lines of the terrorist groups,” said the president on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Since this morning, 7,000 soldiers and 1,000 police have established a security fence around the entire department of Cabañas. Their job will be to prevent gang members from leaving the department and cut off all supply lines for terrorist groups. pic.twitter.com/qlNQMAJcIE — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) August 1, 2023



According to the president, the department of Cabañas —with a large percentage of rural areas—has been chosen by what they called “terrorist cells” to hide as a result of the fight against gang members. In addition, Bukele assures that the “massive fence” will reinforce security in the indicated area and will not be lifted “until all the criminals are found.”

Another objective included in the operation, says the Government, is to get the gang members out of the places where they are hiding by cutting off their supply line. “We are facing an enemy that seems to move through the rural area, but that will also need provisions,” stressed the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

In this regard, the official also pointed out: “SThey will only have two paths: either they starve in the mountains or they give themselves up to the goblins. In any case, obviously we will have to dominate them.”

Other controversial sieges of Bukele

The new measure follows an attack on a police patrol in which two uniformed men were injured. It’s about the second major raid on Cabañas. In 2022, presumed organized hideouts in camps were dismantled.

But cabins is not the only area in which this type of operation has been applied. Another similar case happened in May of this year, when the Executive surrounded the municipality of Nueva Concepción with some 5,000 soldiers and police officers, after the murder of a member of the security forces.

At least 2,000 prisoners were transferred to the mega-prison inaugurated by Bukele in February. © Press Secretary of the Presidency/ Via Reuters

The siege of Cabañas has also been criticized for taking place within the framework of the legal process that the detainees will have to go through for allegedly being part of criminal structures. New legislation will allow prosecutors to try up to hundreds of people simultaneously.

The measure was approved with 67 votes in favor and six against in Parliament, which has a large pro-government majority.

A measure within the exception regime

For the last 16 months, El Salvador has lived under a controversial state of emergency. The condition has led to the arrest of more than 70,000 people identified as gang membersaccording to official figures.

The measure has divided opinions. The plan is highly popular among the population, which is reflected, in part, in Bukele’s high levels of approval. However, local and international organizations have pointed out the violation of human rights that this entails.

Amnesty International, have condemned the emergency regime, pointing out that it has led to the arrest of innocent people. In fact, the Government has reported that it has released some six thousand people who have proven their innocence.