President Nayib Bukele announced proudly on his Twitter account that The Savior is just one day away from achieving a historic milestone: a full year without homicides in the country. According to statistics from the National Civil Police, Tuesday, May 9, ended without any reported homicide cases.

“El Salvador is one day away from completing a full year without homicides in our Government,” the president wrote.

This remarkable feat contrasts with the alarming numbers of previous years, such as 2018 and 2019, when chilling numbers were recorded, up to 25 homicides per day.

for a long time El Salvador was considered one of the most dangerous countries in the worldmainly due to the growth, presence and operation of criminal organizations (gangs) known as maras.

The president is so confident of the security policy that he has implemented in his country, that he has dared to publicly challenge other international politicians to show the results of the policies implemented in other parts of the world, he assures that what he does gives results and everything will stay the same.

“The weeks passed and the international community never showed us a security plan with better results than ours. Apparently, there never has been, anywhere in the world. If there is, show it; we’ll keep waiting. Once we can see it , we will change to that one”, sentenced the president in his social networks.

However, despite this good news, there are also significant challenges in the country. During the celebration of Press Freedom Day, the president Bukele expressed concern about the presence of journalists and media outlets financed by billionaire investor George Soros in the region.

“In all Latin American countries there are media and “journalists” paid by Soros. But in reality they are not journalists, they are political activists with a defined and perverse global agenda,” Bukele wrote on his Twitter account.

Despite the critical situation at the international level for the policies that exist in El Salvador, Bukele is considered one of the best presidents in Latin America, with a 91% approval rating.