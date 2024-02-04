The Salvadorans They voted this Sunday in elections that are expected to give re-election and greater power to President N.Ayib Bukeleapplauded for putting some behind bars 75,000 gang members with a relentless “war” that suspended civil liberties in the country.

Nearly 6.2 million Salvadorans were called to vote for a day that lasted about 10 hours (from 7 am to 5 pm –local time-). The elections were monitored by thousands of soldiers and police and under the strict state of exception that the country implemented two years ago to fight against the gangs.

In the middle of the afternoon, lines formed in some voting centers in the country, and in cities like Madrid and New York they were large.



Bukele, 42, arrived at his voting station around 3 pm (local time) to seek immediate re-election. If he wins, he would be the first to repeat the position even though the Constitution does not allow it. However, the country's Supreme Court ruled in favor of his re-election campaign, something questioned by the opposition.

According to surveys, The current president has a voting intention of 70 percent.

The day took place in relative calm.

The consortium of private organizations and universities Observa El Salvador 2024 noted this Sunday that the presidential and legislative elections had a “relatively normal development.”

“From the information obtained, it is observed that there is a relatively normal development of the election day on February 4,” he indicated in his first report.

However, he warned that there were “violations of specific procedural provisions, related to the period prior to the start of citizen voting.”

#SVElections | This is the electoral day that is being experienced at the Popotlán School Center, in Apopa, at this time of the afternoon, where an average of 300 people have cast their vote for each Vote Receiving Board. Video: LPG/Williams Sandoval. pic.twitter.com/PtEwMlLxPO — La Prensa Gráfica (@prensagrafica) February 4, 2024

Meanwhile, the opposition parties Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation (FMLN, left) and the Nationalist Republican Alliancea (Arena, right) denounced a “series of anomalies” in the electoral process.

The president of Arena, Carlos Saade, denounced in a video broadcast on the social network been left out.”

He recalled that the voting boards must be made up of citizens from civil society without affiliation to any political party.

He also denounced that, abroad, government personnel in consulates, enabled as voting centers, “are pressuring the electorate to vote for New Ideas.”

