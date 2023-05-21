El Salvador | At least nine trampled to death in a stadium during a football match

Football fans had gathered to watch a local match between Alianza and FAS.

At least nine people have been trampled to death at a football stadium in El Salvador, Central America, the police say, according to the news agency AFP.

The crash happened Saturday local time as soccer fans gathered to watch a local match between Alianza and FAS at the Cuscatlán stadium in the capital San Salvador.

According to the police, there are several injured and at least two of them are in a critical condition. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

The playoff match between Alianza and FAS was suspended due to a "spectator problem".

Local media have published pictures of the crowd and ambulances near the stadium. According to Diario El Salvador, the authorities are trying to clear the arena.

