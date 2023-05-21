Sunday, May 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

El Salvador | At least nine trampled to death in a stadium during a football match

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
El Salvador | At least nine trampled to death in a stadium during a football match

Football fans had gathered to watch a local match between Alianza and FAS.

At least nine people have been trampled to death at a football stadium in El Salvador, Central America, the police say, according to the news agency AFP.

The crash happened Saturday local time as soccer fans gathered to watch a local match between Alianza and FAS at the Cuscatlán stadium in the capital San Salvador.

According to the police, there are several injured and at least two of them are in a critical condition. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

Results service by The playoff match between Alianza and FAS was suspended due to a “spectator problem”.

Local media have published pictures of the crowd and ambulances near the stadium. According to Diario El Salvador, the authorities are trying to clear the arena.

The news is updated.

#Salvador #trampled #death #stadium #football #match

See also  Sweden | "The wrapper should have won," whispered the woman at the door of the Abba museum
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MLS: Chicharito Hernández’s LA Galaxy is thrashed by Rooney’s DC United

MLS: Chicharito Hernández's LA Galaxy is thrashed by Rooney's DC United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result