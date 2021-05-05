The Legislative Assembly of The Savior, with a pro-government majority, approved this Wednesday a law that decrees the immunity criminal and administrative of government officials and individuals in the face of any accusation of corruption in the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new rule establishes that immunity will apply “before any claim” of irregularities in the purchase of medical treatments to address the covid-19, and being retroactive, it gives immunity to cases of corruption committed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Salvadoran government faced various investigations into the alleged irregular use of state funds destined for the attention of the covid, at least until before May 1, when in a controversial process, the Legislative Assembly dismissed the prosecutor Raúl Melara and the judges of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The law, presented at the request of the president, Nayib Bukele, was approved with 63 votes of the 84 deputies and is called “Law for the Use of Products for Medical Treatments in Exceptional Public Health Situations Caused by the covid-19 pandemic.”

The beneficiaries

Among the beneficiaries of immunity are “health service providers such as doctors, pharmacists, nurses, hospital organizations, and those who work in the health sector,” according to article 4 of the initiative.

It also includes the “manufacturer, the holder of the marketing authorization and / or the distributor of the product or service for medical treatments, whether national or foreign.”

The standard adds a broad list of activities related to the development, administration, use of a product or service for medical treatments.

Harsh criticism from the opposition

Deputy Johnny Wright, from the opposition party Nuestro Tiempo, pointed out that, in his opinion, it seems that the legislative decree “seeks to hide, seeks to shield, seeks immunity for all processes that have to do with handling the pandemic.”

Opposition deputy Anabel Belloso added that the approved initiative also seeks to “create a jurisdiction for officials who, within the framework of the pandemic, are strongly singled out for cases of corruption due to the abusive use of public funds.”

“It is wanting today, with this approval of an express law, to fix all the shenanigans for which current government officials are already being investigated,” complained the parliamentarian of the leftist Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FLMN).

Guillermo Gallegos, from the ruling Great Alliance for National Unity (GANA), rejected that it is a question of “wanting to cover irregular situations” and said that he seeks to protect employees of the health system, suppliers and pharmaceutical companies from the risks that the application has of vaccines.

The initiative also authorizes the Ministry of Health to purchase sanitary products without going through traditional controls.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) raided in November 2020 by the Ministry of Health and about 12 government agencies and suppliers.

The then attorney general, Raúl Melara, confirmed that the investigations into the alleged irregular handling of funds for the pandemic were mainly originated by indications presented by the International Commission Against Impunity in El Salvador (Cicies).

Melara was dismissed on Saturday by the Legislative Assembly, with a ruling majority of Bukele’s party, New Ideas, and in his place Rodolfo Delgado, a former adviser to the Bukele government and lawyer for the director of the Police, was put in an impeachment process.

Melara’s dismissal, which was accompanied by that of the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, has been harshly criticized by the international community, especially by the United States, which accuses him of an attack on the separation of powers.

Taxes on newspapers

The new Legislative Assembly of El Salvador also yesterday amended the Printing Law in force since 1950 to let print newspapers pay taxes like all companies.

According to the reform presented by Deputy Christian Guevara, head of the ruling party bench, now the print media will not have tariff exemptions, that is, They will not enjoy tax benefits and will have to pay taxes for the raw material, machinery and equipment that they import.

In addition, “they will not enjoy income tax exceptions for income from these sources, as well as exceptions to the tax on the transfer of goods and services.”

The reform was approved with 68 of the 84 deputies. Now it must be sanctioned by President Bukele and if it advances, it would come into force eight days after it is published in the Official Gazette.

Tension between the government and the press

The president’s relationship with the press when his management is criticized has been tense since he began his mandate and he tends to emphatically reject any questioning.

Some journalists publicly denounced harassment by the government And last February the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) granted precautionary measures to 34 workers of the digital newspaper El Faro after considering that they were in a serious and urgent situation of risk of irreparable damage to their rights due to threats received by their work .

Source: EFE and AP

