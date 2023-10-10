A criminal court in El Salvador annulled this Monday, October 9, a ruling that sentenced a young woman to 30 years in prison, iidentified as Lilian, who suffered complications during her birth and her newborn died after 72 hours, according to the Citizens’ Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion.

The source indicated that the annulment of the ruling on the charge of aggravated homicide was given by the Second Sentencing Court of the city of Santa Ana (west), so a new trial must be held.

He explained that, pending the appeal of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), this trial would be for the charge of abandonment, which was the one Lilian initially faced and which was abruptly changed.

Lawyer Jeannette Canales, from the Citizens’ Group, explained that the judge who held the sentencing review hearing indicated that there were “clear violations of due process, procedural guarantees and an effective defense, which he did not have.”

“As a defense we will work to achieve his freedom and, above all, declare his innocence,” he stressed.

It is worth remembering that In El Salvador abortion is prohibited under any circumstances and there are several cases of women who are prosecuted for the death of their fetuses or babies naturally and are accused of having an abortion.

The judge who conducted the hearing, whose name was not provided and who was not the one who knew the process from the beginning because the previous judge was recused, granted conditional release to Lilia, who comes from a rural area in western Salvador.

In El Salvador, abortion is prohibited under any circumstances and there are several cases of women who are prosecuted. Photo: César Melgarejo/ CEET

According to the story provided by the Citizen Group, lThe girl would have died 72 hours after being born “under the care of the hospital”. The feminist organization indicates that “the hospital did not accept the negligence” and that it was accused of removing the newborn without authorization.

According to this group, More than 200 women who have had obstetric emergencies have been criminalized in El Salvador.

In recent statements to EFE, Canales said that Lilian’s case responds to the “profile of a woman who is criminalized” after suffering problems during pregnancy or childbirth and who are convicted of homicide. He said that these are women “in extreme situations of poverty, who do not also have the means to pay for a lawyer.”

“We are also facing a Prosecutor’s Office that handles the same profile of seeking higher sentences,” he added.

Canales said that the Citizen Group is monitoring 22 cases, 11 of which are awaiting a ruling and three cases before the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ).

*With information from EFE

