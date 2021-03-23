José Luis Abelleira, CEO of Banco Pichincha. Pablo Monge Fernandez

José Luis Abelleira Méndez (Ourense, 54 years old), will be the future head of private banking in Sabadell, according to financial sources, so he will be the only one of the three main division directors who come from outside the entity. The appointment will be announced in a few days, after he closes his departure from the Ecuadorian Banco Pichincha, the entity he currently directs, according to financial sources.

From Sabadell they did not confirm or deny the news and declined to comment. Abelleira has shared responsibility with César González-Bueno, current CEO of Sabadell, at Abanca, EVO Banco and the Gulf Bank of Kuwait, and now another will do so in the restructuring of the entity.

Now, the one that was created by ING in Spain, repeats its former manager -expert in marketing, banking networks and digitization- for a larger project: piloting the banking of individuals, one of the pillars of Sabadell, where it will have an account of own results to visualize the profitability of your division.

Pepe Abelleira, as he is known in the sector, is used to challenges, like all the financial executives who lived through the previous banking crisis. His first steps were sporting, something that distances him from the middle profiles of the bank: he was a professional basketball player (between 1986 and 1992), participated in the promotion from third to second division of the Ourense Baloncesto Club, and was in other teams such as Pamesa Valencia and Gandía.

From basketball to the bench

But in 1992 he gave a radical change to his life. He ended his time in elite sport to join the savings bank of his city, Caixa Ourense. This Orense economist started from the bottom in the financial world; from 1993 to 2000 he was the marketing and organization manager until that year he was appointed director of marketing and commercial development of Caixanova, the union of the savings banks of Vigo, Orense and Pontevedra.

Once they merged with Caixa Galicia, Novagalicia Banco (NCG) was created, where Abelleira kept her position, being a member of the management committee. In September 2011 González-Bueno joined the project and, a few months later, he was commissioned to create EVO Banco, an entity designed to operate with remote channels with few offices.

The next Sabadell manager was founder, first executive and CEO of EVO Banco, between 2011 and 2014, while he was a member of the management committee of the NCG group, which became Abanca. In 2014 he packed his suitcase for Dubai, where he followed González-Bueno at the Gulf Bank of Kuwait, serving as executive director of project development.

In Spain creates the second internet bank

In 2017 he returned to Spain and was appointed chief executive and CEO of the Ecuadorian bank Pichincha, where he came up with the challenge of transforming it into an entity not only for Latin Americans, but also for Spaniards. There he created a second brand, Pibank that defines itself as “your online bank without commissions ” and that remunerates savings with a 0.50% APR. This profile recalls the birth of ING Spain. The question is whether Abelleira will also create another second brand in Sabadell.

In his LinkedIn profile he says that he considers himself a developer of “new sustainable banking models through innovation and leadership values”. Abelleira assures that she enjoys “leading teams and new projects, I am passionate about great challenges, some already completed. Always learning, always evolving ”. You certainly now have an opportunity to demonstrate your ability to adapt to the great challenges.

González-Bueno has not only turned to Abelleira to fill positions with executives from outside Sabadell. In other cases, he has settled in his old home, ING Spain, to fill positions such as the financing area within private banking. In this case, the chosen one has been Jorge Rodríguez Maroto, as advanced The confidential, who was ING’s director of retail banking finance until two weeks ago.