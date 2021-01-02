He Sabadell has started 2021 with illusion, you want and the sole purpose of seal permanence in Second Division one more season. The harlequins know that with what has been done to date this course does not reach them because they are the third worst team in Second Division and they glimpse salvation to a point. The messages conveyed by the players and the coaching staff are positive and optimistic and suggest that they want to claim back. In addition, they are willing to fight against the syndrome to begin the year in decline.

If there is something that gives Sabadell confidence it is that starting the year among the last four classified in the Second Division is not synonymous with relegation at the end of the League. And there are many mirrors to look into. Without going further, Tenerife, last season, started 2020 in relegation places and sealed the permanence with a four-point margin. In the last five years, at least one team has managed to turn around the situation with which it started the year and Sabadell wants to continue this path. The 2018-19 season was Extremadura, which managed to save itself comfortably because Rayo Majadahonda fell as fourth worst classified with 45 points and Extremadura achieved 53.

Already in 2017-18, the protagonist in this aspect was the Cordova. His start to the campaign was not ideal, but little by little he improved and put Cultural Leonesa in decline, which ended up descending that course with 48 points. But if there is a team that seems to be a specialist in saving themselves from burning after releasing the year in relegation positions to Second B, it is the Almeria. The Andalusians did it two courses in a row: 2015-16 and 2016-17. In this last course, the Nàstic also did it. The recovery of the grana was miraculous because He debuted 2017 at bottom with 16 points after 19 games and finished with 52, four more than a UCAM Murcia that was the one that marked the descent.