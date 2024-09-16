On September 14, 2024, Rubén Doblas Gundersen, better known as El Rubius, published a trailer on YouTube where he previewed something related to Fortnite. This September 15th it came to light and it is nothing less than this streamer’s appearance for the game.

This is what you can see in the images that accompany this note, and in addition to the general skin, there will be others that will be available. Even his beloved cat Wilson is contemplated.

The virtual counterpart of El Rubius arrives as part of the series Ídolos de Fortnite. In addition to his normal appearance, he has another with dark glasses and another where he takes on a feline appearance.

In addition to the above, there are cosmetic items, such as the pickaxe that takes the appearance of a katana, its respective loading screen and reactive paper for events on the map. Wilson is part of the backpack, so the player will always be well accompanied.

Fountain: Epic Games.

The associated gesture is not missing either. In addition to the El Rubius skins for Fortnite His appearance as a LEGO character will also be available. Now, when will this content be available and how much will it cost?

Epic Games revealed that the skins, cosmetics, and the bundle containing them will go on sale on September 25, 2024. The price will be 2,500 V-Bucks, which is around $400 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

So there is still some time left for El Rubius fans to get their items. FortniteBut there is a way to get some of this content and that is by participating in the Idol Cup, which will begin on September 21 of this year.

Only the most skilled players will get free content. Do you want to know more about this Battle Royale? We tell you some of its curiosities with Marvel and the option of playing it on the Apple iPhone.

