El Rubius, one of the YouTube content creators with the longest history and fame in Spain, announced this Saturday that it intends to move to Andorra, where other colleagues already reside, from where it will continue to create content on the Internet. As he argued in a live video broadcast on the Twitch platform, he does so because all his friends are there and not so much to save money on taxes. “Obviously [pagar menos impuestos] it’s a plus, but if it were only for that, I would have left many years ago ”.

The announcement fueled a debate on the networks that has been looming for years about some of the most important Spanish personalities who succeed on the Internet who have moved to Andorra and have done so, as they have openly declared, to pay less taxes. Among them, Vegetta777 and Willyrex stand out with 32 million and 16.5 million subscribers on their YouTube channels and billions of views on their videos with which they generate daily income. TheGrefg also resides in this country, who last week reached a world record in views on Twitch: 2.4 million simultaneous viewers.

However, other colleagues, such as Ibai Llanos, have criticized the decision. “I don’t want to go to Andorra, I want to go to Thailand with Frank de la Jungla and his sparkling otter, who’s coming?” youtuber Basque on his Twitter account.

I don’t want to go to Andorra I want to go to Thailand with Frank de la Jungla and his sparkling otter who’s coming – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) January 18, 2021

In Andorra, the maximum rate established for personal income tax is 10% ― starting at 40,000 euros―, and income from work is only taxed from 24,000 euros per year. In Spain, on the contrary, the maximum withholding, for the part of income that exceeds 300,000 euros, is 47%. The VAT, whose equivalent in Andorra is IGI (General Indirect Impost), is also lower than Spanish. The general rate is 4.5%, compared to 21% in Spain, while the super-reduced rate is 0% (compared to 4% in Spain) and the reduced rate is 1% (10% in Spain). In the case of corporation tax, with a rate of 25% in Spain ―30% for banks and oil companies―, in Andorra it is taxed at a maximum of 10%.

However, El Rubius ensures that he does not move there for money, but to get together again with his friends and colleagues and because it reminds him of Norway, the country where he spent his childhood. “A lot of people will tell me: ‘You go for money.’ Well obviously it is a great plus. But if I had done it for money I would have done it a long time ago. I have spent 10 years of my career on YouTube paying here ”, has assured the youtuber. “I have felt very comfortable when I have gone to visit my friends there. It has reminded me a lot of Norway because of the cold, the mountains … I want to start a new life ”.