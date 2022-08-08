The Minister of Health (center), this Monday, on the new terrace of Rosell. / jm rodriguez / agm

The Santa María del Rosell hospital in Cartagena has set up a new outdoor terrace next to the Palliative Care Unit, the aim of which is to provide an open space that allows users and companions to make contact with the outside world and improve the quality of their care.

The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, visited this new 80-square-meter outdoor terrace on Monday, facing the city, where patients can enjoy a friendly environment, painted in soft colors, with artificial grass and planters, and urban furniture that helps them relax such as benches, tables and parasols.

Pedreño informed that this action is part of the strategy of humanization of the SMS health centers, and pointed out that “this type of action allows us to continue advancing to improve and make the stay in the hospital environment of the most fragile patients more friendly” .

Comfort for patients and families



The Cartagena Health Area has the Palliative Care Unit of the Santa María del Rosell hospital, which treated 239 patients during 2021 and since it was launched in the Cartagena hospital in December 2016, the Unit has So far, some 1,360 patients have been admitted.

This palliative care unit, dependent on the Internal Medicine Service of the hospital complex, cares for patients who present an advanced stage of the disease with resources and specialized personnel, offering a comprehensive response that allows the population the best care at the time in which there is no possible curative treatment.

The Rosell hospitalization unit has eight individual rooms to guarantee greater comfort for the patient’s relatives, and other aspects related to issues of comfort and intimacy for both patients and relatives in a stay that adjusts to their needs. .