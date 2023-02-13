Jesús ‘Rey’ Zambada, after his arrest in October 2008. Archive

Jesus The king Zambada, brother of the may Zambada, one of the founders of the Sinaloa Cartel along with El Chapo Guzmán, has been the last witness of the Prosecutor’s Office to testify in the trial against Genaro García Luna, former Secretary of Security during the Government of Felipe Calderón. The former anti-drug czar of Mexico has informed the judge, Brian Cogan, that he will not testify in his defense. Moments later, Zambada began his statement: “The leaders [de los carteles] they always try to have relationships at the highest levels [del Gobierno]”, the drug trafficker assured during his interrogation. “You could work very safely,” he added.

The testimony of The king Zambada closes the carousel of witness statements against García Luna after the Prosecutor’s Office gave a change of course by announcing, last week, that it will not call more people to the Brooklyn court, in New York. The turn of the US authorities changes everything that was planned: it cuts the times that were scheduled, shakes up the political debate and forces the parties to make important decisions.

Information in development

