Prime time on Saturdays has become a real battle for the main Peruvian channels, which offer their best options to stay with the first place in the audience. On the one hand, América TV presented a new edition of “El reventonazo de la Chola” and Latina, for its part, competed with the grand finale of the new season of “La voz”. Meanwhile, ATV appealed to humor with “JB en ATV”.

And despite the fact that the Jesús María channel ended another long run of its main game show, the program hosted by Ernesto Pimentel won the highest rating award. As is known, ‘La Uchulú’ returned to this television space after a few months of having moved away.

“El reventonazo de la Chola” led the ratings

The famous tiktoker also spoke about the complaint of sexual assault that she suffered within this show, so the public was attentive to her testimony.

In this way, “El reventonazo de la Chola” reached a total of 8.9 points and surpassed the final of La voz Perú, which was left with a 7.9 audience.

A little further down was the humorous Saturday driven by Jorge Benavides “JB en ATV” with 7.5 points.