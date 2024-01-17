The Madrid City Council has decided to close this Wednesday El Retiro and eight other large historical parks in the city – El Capricho, the Sabatini Gardens, the Parque del Oeste rose garden, the Juan Carlos I and Juan Pablo II parks and the Fuente villas del Berro, de los Molinos and Torre Arias― given the forecast by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) of wind gusts that can reach 63 kilometers per hour, according to municipal sources have indicated.

From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the strongest peaks of wind are expected, up to 63 kilometers per hour, while the rest of the day, gusts above 55 kilometers per hour are expected. The closure is carried out in compliance with the Protocol for action in the event of exceptionally adverse weather situationswhich establishes four types of alerts, ranging from green, normality and opening without restrictions, to red alert, which implies the closure and suspension of activities in those nine parks.

The protocol is activated when certain thresholds of wind speed, soil humidity, temperature and snowfall are exceeded, which, in many cases, do not generate a general warning from Aemet in the city but are considered to cause damage to the trees in the areas. parks, being large and old. Aemet produces a daily newsletter ad hoc, around five in the afternoon, which is updated the same day as the alert to avoid unnecessary closures.

This Wednesday, for example, there is no Aemet notice for the Madrid Community, but yes in 15 other autonomies plus Ceuta. The cause is due to the Atlantic storm Irene ―the ninth named of the season― and the passage of several associated fronts, which is causing a storm of strong winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour, rain, storms and rough seas.

Once the red alert has ended, the City Council carries out an inspection of the incidents that have occurred and proceeds to remove any fallen branches and trees. In addition, as detailed on the municipal website, those that are considered unstable are eliminated and the most relevant damage to the rest of the park elements is repaired.

Thus, the reopening of the Retiro, as well as the rest of the facilities, will occur on Thursday. Madrid City Council will provide information through its usual channels, including the 22 information panels located at the entrances to El Retiro. In addition, the City Council has an online tool, Geoportal, which allows know in real time the opening and closing status of the most representative parks and a viewer to see weather alerts.

On Tuesday there were already restrictions in the parks. From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. orange alert was activated and from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. the yellow alert, which meant that the Retiro and the eight city parks had marked areas that could not be accessed, such as the Cecilio Rodríguez gardens and the children's, seniors' and sports areas. The orange alert also means the suspension of outdoor events.

