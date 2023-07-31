Madrid doesn’t seem like a good place for Los Zetas, the violent Mexican drug and murder cartel. Not so long ago, Juan Manuel Muñoz Luévano, alias Monkey Munoz, the cartel’s alleged link in Europe, was arrested and handed over to the United States before the pandemic. Now, his successor in charge of ambassador and leader of the gang has just been arrested in the old continent in an operation in which the National Police, in cooperation with agents from the United States and Colombia, has also seized 400 kilos of cocaine and has made another curious arrest: he has fallen El Repetido, a name attributed to a triplet brother of Colombian origin, well known in the world of drug trafficking. The Spanish police have not specified his identities.

The recently arrested ambassador led a nomadic life across half of Europe, but above all he ended up in the Netherlands and Madrid, where he had his home. The boss european zeta he kept meeting with potential clients, although many of the appointments were misleading. But in recent months he has been especially busy and, in addition, he began to take more precautions than necessary. A stash was being prepared.

The suspicions were confirmed when the agents detected a meeting with El Repetido, a triplet dedicated to drug trafficking in Colombia, where criminal clans are often family mafias (such as the Mellizos, the Mejía Múnera clan). The investigations not only allowed the arrest of the two well-known drug traffickers, but also the intervention of Juan Manuel Muñoz Luévano, alias Monkey Munozalleged link in Europe to the Zetas cartel.

Technical sheet prepared by the US Treasury Secretariat in March 2010 detailing the members of Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel. treasury secretary

Although their reign of terror has not ended, Los Zetas have been considered for years the main “generators of violence” in Mexico. The cartel was created in the 2000s by soldiers who deserted from the Army and applied the tactic of spreading civil terror to organized crime, with a savagery that created fear in the population and institutions. But the internal quarrels themselves weakened the organization, which divided into clans. The organization has fragmented in a way that remains confusing.

In addition, the police have seized 400 kilograms of cocaine, 220,000 euros in cash, two vehicles, 10 telephones and documentation of interest. The Colombian National Police and the United States Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have collaborated in the operation.