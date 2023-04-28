Culiacán.- This month of May the Banda El Recodo will perform for free as part of the 28th edition of the International University Festival of Culture of the Autonomous University of sinaloa (UAS), Secretary General Gerardo Alazpico reported at a press conference.

El Recodo will be only one of the groups or soloists that will be part of the program, but, Where, when and at what time will the ‘Mother of All Bands’ concert be?

The group of Don Cruz Lizárraga will be in charge of putting an end to the festivity that will have a special tint this 2023 for the 150th anniversary of the UAS.

They are expected to perform live hits such as ‘The best of all’, ‘Que te roga quién te quiere’, ‘Y llegaste tú’, ‘I presumo’, ‘I sé que te acordarás’, ‘Me gusta todo de ti’ and many more that attendees will be able to chant outdoors.

And yes, it will be outdoors, because the appointment is on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the University Stadium, located in the Colonia Centro de Culiacán, Sinaloa.

As you already read before, the entrance to the concert of El Recodo in Sinaloa will be completely freehence you don’t need to worry about save for the price of the tickets.

recommendations

What we recommend is to organize your agenda well. Usually the musical shows at the International University Festival are widely accepted by families from Culiacan.

Fans are expected to line up at the venue for several hours before starting the show to reach good places.

Another point to consider is that the stands of the Stadium are used as seats, in case you want to have maximum comfort with your family. If you want to be as close as possible to the musicians, the soccer field is used as an esplanade.

Inside and outside the University Stadium there is usually a sale of different dishes, drinks and souvenirsbut we remind you that the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages and illegal substances is prohibited. At the entrance to the concert there is a review to ensure that you do not enter with them.

Programming

The event will be inaugurated by the singer María Inés Ochoa, who together with the Rafael Buelna Tenorio Regional Band, will pay homage to her mother Amparo Ochoa. This show is on May 5 at 7:00 p.m. on the Esplanade of the Central Building, a few meters from the University Stadium.

The 28th edition of the UAS International University Festival of Culture will last a total of 10 days.

That time will have 439 events of different types, such as concerts, dance, theater, cultural days, visual arts, book presentations, unveiling of historical plaques, projection of Sinaloan films and more.