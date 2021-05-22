Rayo Vallecano communicated, this Friday night, that resumes the process of refunding the amounts of the 2019-20 season tickets. The franjirrojo club interrupted him sine die “due to the mobility restrictions that affected the Community of Madrid” and that, as of Monday, May 24, they will be eliminated.

Therefore, rayista subscribers may avail themselves of any of the three options proposed by the entity: the return of 20% of the total amount of the subscription by bank transfer, a discount voucher —For double the corresponding refund— for the purchase of products from previous seasons in the official store or a shirt from the last campaigns signed by the players of the current squad.

To opt for the refund of the amount or any of the other compensation formulas, the franjirrojos partners will have to print two copies of a form that will have to be completed and signed to be presented later at the box office central of the Vallecas stadium. What’s more, it will be necessary to book an appointment “to avoid crowds.”

The Ray reported that the form and the prior appointment request will be available on your website (http://www.rayovallecano.es/), starting at 00:00 hours on Tuesday 25. The delivery of the Documentation will take place at the central box office from Wednesday, May 26 to Tuesday, June 8, with hours in the morning (from 10 to 14:00) and afternoon (from 17 to 21:00) from Monday to Friday and only in the morning (from 10 to 14:00) in the case of Saturdays.