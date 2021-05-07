El Rayo has reported this Friday, through a statement, that postpones the refund of the amount corresponding to season tickets 19-20 until further notice. According to the Vallecano club, “an immediate start-up was proposed” as a result of the end of alarm state, but he argues that the restrictions that will affect some areas of Madrid in the coming weeks have made him rethink that decision.

Freedom of movement will be limited in the Community of Madrid since, as explained by Enrique Ruiz Escudero, acting Minister of Health, “The restrictions will be maintained, from this Monday until May 17, in 14 basic health areas”. A situation that within the entity they consider would prevent the movement of some subscribers to claim that amount.

So the statement concludes that “El Rayo leaves the reactivation of this process pending, pending the new orders issued by the Community of Madrid at least until May 14“Finally, the club stresses that” the return of these amounts remains a top priority. as soon as the health situation allows it and travel is possible for our subscribers with minimal risks to their health “.