El Rayo is more aware than ever of its captain Cristina Auñón. Although during the regulation time of the game against Deportivo (3-0) the defense of the Franco-red only saw the yellow in the 87th minute, Auñón was expelled at the end of the match. This is stated in the minutes drawn up by the collegiate Díaz García (Tenerife), which contains a story that could mean more than one suspension match at a key moment of the season. And it is that ahead Barcelona, ​​Eibar, Valencia or Espanyol are coming, among others…

“Once the game was over and while I was still on the pitch, player No. 14, Mrs. Cristina Isabel Sanchez Auñon, approached me to comment on my decisions during the game. When I told her to stop her attitude, she approached me, with her hands in the shape of a fist, having to be held by one of her companions, pulling her away from me. I certify that I did not show the red card on the field of play because I feared for my physical integrity, communicating it later in the changing rooms to both team delegates “, collects the minutes of Díaz García.

On the contrary, as published Lightning Union and has been able to confirm ACE, the franjirroja expedition defends that the referee disrespected Auñón on several occasions, also after the final whistle, and that at no time did the footballer intend to attack to the collegiate, as the record suggests.

Thus, the rayista team is pending the RFEF Competition Committee and the severe sanction that Auñón may face. The captain of Rayo, who picked up the witness of the mythical goalkeeper Ali Gómez, has played 21 of the 22 games played by Rayo in the league so far.

The undisputed headline for Carlos Santiso, the loss of Auñón would be a great setback for a franjirrojo team that remains four points above relegation and that he faces a key moment in his fight for salvation.