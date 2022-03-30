Sinaloa.- Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez discarded from the list of implicated in view of NAFTA case to the two former municipal presidents of Mazatlán, Fernando Pucheta and Alejandro Higuera

There are even more people, they gave him a list of officials who worked in Carlos Felton’s triennium.

“El Químico” Benítez mentioned that he has nothing personal against the current secretary of tourism, Rosario TorresNoriega. “This is not personal, I have nothing against Chayito, nothing against Felton and nothing against the businessman, I am acting according to the law and I do not want to be the one to pay for the broken dishes,” said Luis Guillermo Benítez.

Benitez Torres said that he is interested in recovering everything, the more than 141 million that were paid to the NAFTA lubricants company.

“140 million, with that I do everything from Jumapam to the lighthouse, with lighting, with a bike path,” said Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres.

For her part, tourism secretary Rosario Torres Noriega revealed that she is unaware of the issue. “I have been a very professional person, I have never had a stain in that time, there have been procedures and they are always exonerated because I always work according to the law, I cannot talk about something I do not know,” said Rosario Torres. She assured that she sleeps peacefully, besides that in the event of the cruises she greeted the Chemist.

“If they summon me, obviously I’m going to defend myself, I don’t feel in the eye of the hurricane, I wouldn’t be here showing my face, if they want to fight it won’t be with me, I’m too busy for that,” Torres Noriega concluded.