After the visits of Dani Fernández and María del Monte, another artist closed the week of ‘El Hormiguero’ The night of Thursday, March 13. Arrived from Venezuela and with a long and successful career as a singer, actor, television presenter, entrepreneur and producer, José Luis Rodríguez, known worldwide as ‘El Puma’, debuted in the ‘show’ of purple ants.

The artist will disembark in the coming months in three Spanish cities within his ‘Tour Meeting‘, an international tour with which he is celebrating his 62nd anniversary in music. At 82 years Rodríguez remains in full way, so that for Pablo Motos The forced question was “How do you do it?”

Then, the guest revealed that he recently suffered a heart attack, something that the presenter did not know. «It was in the eye. In fact, I almost don’t see this eye. Now I see you thinner, ”he told the presenter in a humorous tone. He had cholesterol through the clouds, because among other triggers, the singer pies the cheese. “I asked for a dish of cheese with spaghetti, I’m a ‘quesómano,'” he joked.

Seeing that life was going on it, he underwent a strict high protein diet and dispensed with certain foods. “For two weeks, I ate zero cheeses … and from 170 triglycerides I went down to 35. In 15 days,” he said ‘The Puma’. But “it was miraculous,” in addition to an learning of “that you have to repress a little.”









The plans of ‘El Puma’: Living up to 90

Not in bucket, he still intends to live a few years. «I plan to go to 90. I want to use these eight years to say goodbye to Latin America and a little from Europe, the countries that I have traveled all my life. That is going to take time, but I must know that whenever I do something is the last time. If God gives me more time and step of the 90s, welcome, ”he said with total conviction in ‘El Hormiguero’.

The most difficult thing in the process is detachment, although it also has it well internalized, according to it. «Who tells you that what is beyond is not better than this? The body has a limit, it has the few days … Since you are born to die, to discourage the days. So, you are looking at things, money, love for the family. But it turns out that I have not seen a coffin with a moving truck behind. You don’t get anything absolutely. That means you have to leave all that behind and not think about anything else. The key, he insisted, is faith. “If not, you will not achieve it.”

Having surpassed so many potholes has also been crucial to go for life “as if they were floating in a boat”, getting carried away by the current. And it is that the infarction was a scare compared to the double pulmonary transplant to which life or death was submitted in 2017. His only possibility of surviving a lung fibrosis without cure that had been suffering from 17 years. After the intervention, he needed to learn to sing again. “I didn’t get my voice,” he explained.

And already more relaxed, ‘The Puma’ He made an unexpected revelation about one of his most mythical themes, ‘Peacock‘. “I have sung her many times, but I don’t understand the lyrics,” admitted the Requena. The artist said he was born at the Viña del Mar Festival, «when you did a television program and saw you 20 million people; Now you have to do 20 programs to see you a million, ”he snapped. Motos corrected him. “Here they see us 5 million, this program is worth five.” The guest recited the letter to Motos, however, he acknowledged that “I have sung her a thousand times, but I do not understand the lyrics.”