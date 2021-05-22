“Hold on your hands”, a song premiered by José Luis Rodríguez more than 20 years ago, makes listeners dance again. This time, the song comes from the hand of ‘Puma’ with the Mexican singer Carlos Rivera.

The interpreter of “Remember me” could not help but get excited at the premiere of the song he recorded with whom he considers his idol.

“Today life has brought me to sing this same song (Hold on to your hands) next to that singer that my mother and I listen to so much. Thank you teacher for your love and for being so generous with me. I love you. God bless you always, “he said. Rivera in an Instagram post.

In response, the ‘Puma’ returned the greeting and shared the emotion of having been part of the duet. “I celebrate this launch with you dear, Carlos. I fully know the story that binds you to this song, and that is why doing it together is a great joy for me. The Lion of Mexico roars, ”he wrote Rodriguez.

Carlos Rivera at the age of 8 singing “Hold your hands” at his school. Photo: Carlos Rivera / Instagram.

As part of your new music project, Rivera The album Leyendas Vol. 1 will be released worldwide on May 28, where you can listen to other duets performed by the Mexican singer along with great exponents of Spanish-speaking music such as Camilo Sesto, Rocío Durcal, Gloria Estefan, among others. “Legends … The most important project of my career, the duets of my dreams. This is my tribute to the greatest artists of Hispanic music show, “he posted a few days ago on his social networks.

Legends Vol. 1 will be available from May 28 this year. Photo: Carlos Rivera / Instagram.

Carlos Rivera, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.