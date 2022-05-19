Is about Santiago Meza López, a 58-year-old bricklayer who worked for the Arellano Félix cartel in Tijuana, Mexicodissolving the bodies that were sent to him by his high command.

In 2012 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crimes of organized crime, criminal association and clandestine burial.

Narcotrafficking in Mexico

Since at least 1990 Tijuana has been a meeting point between cartels, especially that of Sinaloa and that of the Arellano Félix brotherswith whom ‘El Pozolero’ worked.

Teodoro García, alias ‘El Teo’, was one of the leaders of this last group until 2008, when he separated from his brother to join his former rivals.

It was from that moment that an even more violent time began in the streets of Tijuana, that produced thousands of disappeared people who were probably taken to ‘El Pozolero’.

Why ‘Pozolero’?

His alias comes from the ‘pozole’, a traditional Mexican dish that is prepared with corn, chili and pork.

However, in the case of Meza López, the preparation he used to dilute the bodies, as he told the Prosecutor’s Office at the time of his statements, was ana mixture of water and caustic soda in which the dismembered bodies were thrown and left to boil for several hours.

According to his testimony, he was only in charge of dissolving them for 600 dollars a week -a little more than 2 million pesos- but he did not kill anyone.

Alias ​​’El Pozolero’ received a sentence of 10 years in prison.

The parts that did not dissolve, such as the teeth or some pieces of bone, were taken to a field to be burned with gasoline and then buried.

Among the mass graves that the authorities discovered some time later, and that they related to drug cartels in the region, more than 17 thousand remains of human bodies were found. ‘El Pozolero’ is attributed between 300 and 650.

According to the family of the detainee to the magazine ‘Proceso’, the man told them several times: “I prefer my job to you starving to death.”

Who were the victims?

Regarding what kind of people could find themselves in that situation, the authorities point out that a large majority may be enemies of said cartel, which sought to control drug trafficking routes in the region.

However, it is also possible that they were people who had little or nothing to do with drug trafficking. Probably, some died after being kidnapped for ransom or simply killed for minor arguments with dangerous members of the cartel.

The way in which their bodies were dissolved did not allow a DNA study to be carried out to name the remains, and when ‘El Pozolero’ was asked if he recognized any of the images of the disappeared persons, he denied it.

When the place of the graves was identified, many relatives of people who had not been found set out in search of something that could give them some kind of clue as to their whereabouts, but they were unsuccessful.

