Mexico.- Communities are full of stories, stories that, no matter how far-fetched they may seem, inhabitants affirm that they are real, this time the TV Azteca camera documented “El Pozo maldito”, which according to the Sonoran legend, gives powers to whoever goes down and manages to go up.

Through the social network of Facebook, Azteca Sonora spread the video which immediately went viral after capturing the place where the legend is told and by interviewing an inhabitant of the Bacabachi community, Navojoa, Sonora.

Having an appointment in the town of Mexico, located in the town located in the Municipality of Navojoa, State of Sonora, the reporter from Ateca, said that the legend is about, “inhabitants of Bacabachi assure that there is a” cursed well “located between the mountain of this ranchería, to which they have a lot of respect, since the legend tells that in this conduit They granted power and wealth to those who managed to enter their depths, where they performed rituals and human sacrifices.

The young man interviewed, Manuel Humberto Valenzuela, who affirms that he has already entered the depths, for which reason he told a little about the story “this legend dates back approximately 100 years, this well is very famous because satanic rites were performed here, rites of different brucal scales so to speak”.

Among the references in the legend, one of the stories was that a baby was sacrificed, for which the man pointed out that, “according to the legend, it was stolen from Etchojoa (a Mexican town in the south of the State of Sonora in the Valle del May), this baby was brought here, fIt was a sacrifice, it was never recorded, there was evidence where it came out that the human DNA that was here was positive”.

Likewise, in the legend it was stated that there was a lady who could be turned into a snake and an owl, but she passed away a few years ago.

He even spoke of the Mexican baseball player, Fernando Valenzuela Anguamea since he was born in Etchohuaquila, Navojoa, Sonora, Mexico, on November 1, 1960, Manuel highlighted, “It is said that he came and also that he went to the hill of BacabachiNot fear, but a lot of respect for what has been heard and lived”.

On the other hand, inhabitants indicated that last year they saw a gargoyle pass by around the cursed well, the boy pointed out, “He stood on top of the kite, a person with wings.”