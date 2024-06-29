Francisco Lucio JH alias “El Pompín” was found guilty of a third crime, now for the murder of a man that occurred on July 1, 2022 in the company of five others, with whom he is already sentenced to 86 years in prison in another criminal case for murder.

The events for which they were convicted in trial 100/2024 occurred on July 1, 2022 at the intersection of Fortín de la Soledad and Quetzal streets, where the group consisting of JH, Iván Manuel MH, Silverio PG, José arrived. Ángel GG and Ulises HV blocked the street, shot at a mechanical workshop and set it on fire, leaving Catarino GO dead as a result of the gunshots and inside the establishment, according to information from the Public Ministry.

Eyewitnesses to the incident said that the armed commando sprayed the business with fuel before setting it on fire, and did the same with some vehicles that were parked outside the business. Because of these events, the street had to be closed and the presence of the Fire Department was required, despite the fact that the neighbors tried to put out the fire to prevent it from spreading to other houses.

On June 10, the group, with the exception of Ulises HV, received a sentence of

86 years for the murder of the former commander of the Cereso 3 guards.

According to the Northern Zone District Prosecutor’s Office, on June 26, 2022 at 12:20 a.m., the defendants arrived with other unidentified subjects carrying firearms and entered the property with an address at 11615 Estación del Desierto Street in the Kilómetro neighborhood. 29 to deprive Torres Merino of his freedom. His body was found on August 2 in a clandestine grave in the Palmas subdivision.

On Tuesday, June 18 of this year, trial 100/2024 began, with Silverio PG connected by videoconference from the Federal Center for Social Readaptation number 17, in Buenavista Tomatlán, Michoacán, where he was sent since March 6 as part of depressurization actions and handling of high security inmates.

In addition to the five convicted, a sixth, Levis Alonso Vera Meléndez, was also included as part of the armed group. He was one of those who escaped on January 1 but was found dead from asphyxiation by strangulation on January 9, 2023.

On July 4, the hearing to individualize sanctions will be held in which the custodial sentence for the group will be known.

J.H.