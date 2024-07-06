One of the prisoners who escaped from Cereso 3 on January 1, 2023 (recaptured in October of that year) added 372 years in prison with the 37 that were added to him yesterday along with five other men for the murder of a man in a mechanic’s shop in the Morelos I neighborhood.

Francisco Lucio JH alias “El Pompín”, alleged leader of “Mexicle”, was sentenced on June 27 along with the group formed by JH, Iván Manuel MH, Silverio PG, José Ángel GG and Ulises HV

The events for which they were sentenced and now convicted in trial 100/2024 occurred on July 1, 2022 at the intersection of Fortín de la Soledad and Quetzal streets, where the group arrived, blocked the street, shot at a mechanic’s shop and set it on fire, leaving Catarino GO dead as a result of the shots inside the establishment, according to information from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Eyewitnesses to the incident said at the time that the attackers sprayed gasoline on the premises before setting it on fire, along with some vehicles that were parked outside the business. Because of these events, the street had to be closed and the presence of the Fire Department was required, despite the fact that the neighbors tried to put out the fire to prevent it from spreading to other houses.

On Tuesday, June 18 of this year, the trial began with Silverio PG connected via videoconference from the Federal Social Readaptation Center number 17, in Buenavista Tomatlán, Michoacán, where he was sent since March 6 as part of the actions of depressurization and management of high security prisoners by the State Public Security Secretariat.

In addition to the five convicted, a sixth, Levis Alonso Vera Meléndez, was also included as part of the armed group. He was one of those who escaped on January 1, but was found dead from asphyxiation by strangulation on January 9, 2023.

At the hearing to determine the penalties, the five were sentenced to imprisonment, which they will serve, in addition to a sentence of 1,301,700 pesos for reparation of damages.

On June 10, the group, with the exception of Ulises HV, received a sentence of 86 years for the murder of the former commander of the Cereso 3 guards.

According to the Northern District Attorney’s Office, on June 26, 2022 at 00:20 hours, the accused arrived with other unidentified subjects carrying firearms and entered the property located at 11615 Estación del Desierto Street in the Kilometer 29 neighborhood to deprive Torres Merino of his liberty. His body was found on August 2 in a clandestine grave in the Palmas subdivision.

“Pompín” was sentenced in November 2023, after his recapture in October, to 249 years in prison for the murder of six people on May 17, 2020, including two teenagers in the Ampliación Felipe Ángeles neighborhood.

The victims were officially identified as Julio Cesar Ricardo Flores, 37 years old; Trinidad de la Cruz Garcia, 42 years old; Brenda Sarahi Garcia Garcia, 27 years old; Nancy Guadalupe Garcia Garcia, 20 years old, as well as the teenager RMGG, 17 years old, and the teenager SGGM, 15 years old.

