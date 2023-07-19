Hugo Armando Carvajal, ‘El Pollo’, is guarded by a police officer, in September 2021, after being arrested for the second time in Madrid, in an image provided by the Ministry of the Interior. NATIONAL POLICE (Europa Press)

The four-year judicial and prison journey in Spain of the former head of the Venezuelan military counterintelligence, former General Hugo Armando Carvajal, The chicken, has come to an end this Wednesday. The Venezuelan ex-soldier flies from this afternoon to the US, a country that had requested his extradition to try him for drug trafficking, money laundering and collaboration with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to introduce cocaine into the country. Carvajal travels guarded by Interpol agents. The expulsion occurs six days after the European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, rejected the latest legal move by the former high-ranking official of the Chavista regime to prevent his handing over to the authorities in Washington, concluding that the argument put forward by the Pollo Carvajal that he is going to be sentenced in the United States to life imprisonment without the possibility of accessing parole, a sentence that he considers contrary to article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, is not “a real risk.”

The ex-soldier left the Madrid VII Penitentiary Center early in the morning, in the town of Estremera, where he had occupied a cell since September 2021, when he was arrested for the second time in Spain after being on the run for nearly two years. There he has been confined in the module for prisoners members of the security forces, given his status as an ex-military, where he coincided with the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, with whom he became friends. From prison, he has been transferred to the Adolfo Suárez airport in Madrid escorted by Spanish agents, to take a flight to the US around noon, according to police sources.

With his delivery, a long judicial process full of demands and tricks by the former Chavista senior official to prevent his delivery since, in April 2019, the Spanish Police detained him in Madrid, where the ex-military had arrived a month earlier using a false passport in the name of Adolfo José Mouriño. With his arrest, the extradition process was activated, to which the National Court gave the green light in November of that same year, although it could not be carried out then because the former senior Chavista official had fled taking advantage of the fact that he was free while the case was being resolved.

Carvajal remained two years in an unknown whereabouts until in September 2021 he was arrested again in Madrid. Since then, he has been imprisoned and has seen how all his requests for release were rejected by the National Court, considering that, with this background, there was a risk that he would escape again. During this time, the Spanish justice system has definitively approved his extradition to the United States after resolving a whole battery of allegations and maneuvers by the defense of the former Venezuelan general. Among them, the presentation of appeals before the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court to oppose the administrative decisions that gave the green light to hand him over and two requests for asylum before the Ministry of the Interior, all of which were rejected.

El Pollo Carvajal even asked to testify as a protected witness in the case that the judge of the National Court Manuel García-Castellón had opened to investigate the alleged irregularities in the financing of Podemos. He assured then that he had compromising documentation for the political formation that, in the end, turned out to be irrelevant. His penultimate legal trick had been, precisely, the appeal before the Strasbourg Court that was rejected last week. The judicial process was then launched, which ended this Tuesday with an order from the Third Section of the Criminal Chamber of the National Court, which has carried out the entire extradition process, by which Interpol was ordered to hand over ” immediately” from Pollo Carvajal to the United States authorities. The magistrates also rejected the last maneuver of the defense of the ex-soldier who had requested to paralyze it.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe