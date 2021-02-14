In the midst of rumors of infidelity and after several twists and turns, Ezequiel The Pole Cwirkaluk parted with Barby Silenzi, after being parents of Abril, barely 8 months.

The musician had confirmed the break through text messages they read on the air on the program Morning angels (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 11).

Now, The Pole spoke for the first time since their breakup and made it clear that he maintains a good bond with Barby.

El Polaco spoke of his separation from Barby Silenzi. In “Relentless”.

“I’m separated. We split up with Barby. But in the best way. We went through the pandemic … a lot of things. We get along well, “said the former participant of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe) in a note with Relentless (El Nueve, Saturdays and Sundays at 19).

Later, El Polaco was consulted about a possible reconciliation after the leak of a photo in which he was seen having lunch with Barby and his daughter. “No, we are separated. We are separated. We are fine. We have a very small baby that we are raising together. And we are practically all week together because April is very baby. I’m fine, I’m calm “, he made clear.

“I love her very much. I think she loves me too. You never know what can happen. But for the moment we are like this, distanced “, continued the singer.

One of the last photos that El Polaco and Barby Silenzi shared. Photo: Instagram

On the rumors of infidelity, he clarified: “Nothing to do. That is totally thought and imagined by you (by journalists) “.

“She is a friend of many years. I take pictures with everyone,” he said about Milagros Ronchetti, the woman with whom he is photographed during his time in Santa Fe, where he performed two shows.

“I am very much in love with my daughters. I still have great love for Barby. I am fine like this”, closed El Polaco, the father of Abril, of Sol Celeste, the result of his relationship with Karina La Princesita, and of Alma, of his relationship with Valeria Aquino.