The Pole and Barby Silenzi they were eliminated from The Academy of ShowMatch (El Trece, in its new time of 23). The public, with 63.4 percent of the votes, preferred to leave the race to Pachu Peña and Flor Díaz.

At the beginning of the broadcast, Marcelo Tinelli revealed the secret votes of Carolina Pampita Ardohain in the round “The rhythm of the jury” to find out which couples had been sentenced.

Once this information was known, it turned out that the pairs sentenced were three. Namely: Pachu Peña and Flor Díaz, Lío Ferro and Camila Lonigro, The Pole and Barby Silenzi,

All those couples had to return to the track and there, measure forces in the instance of Duel to try to be saved by the members of the jury: Ángel De Brito, Carolina Pampita Ardohain, Guillermina Valdés, Jimena Barón and Hernán Piquín.

Marcelo Tinelli presented a night of Sentencing, Dueling and Elimination on ShowMatch. Photo LaFlia / Jorge Luengo.

This was the Duel

The first couple to hit the track was Pachu Peña and Flor Díaz. They presented a number entitled “The James Bond of the suburbs.”

The second couple to face the Duel was that of The Polish and Barby Silenzi. “Batalla de amor” was the name of his number of Mexican essence, with mariachis included.

Finally, it was the turn of Lio Ferro and Camila Lonigro. He was encouraged to sing in addition to dancing in the number called “Una noche de trap”.

The jury’s decision

After the three presentations in the instance of Duel, the couple saved by the jury was that of Lio Ferro and Camila Lonigro.

A) Yes, Pachu Peña and Flor Díaz they were faced with The Pole and Barby Silenzi in the public vote, who had in their hands the decision of who stayed in the program and who was eliminated.

Then, the viewers, with 63.4 percent of the votes, chose to leave Pachu Peña and Flor Díaz in the race. Thus, El Polaco and Barby Silenzi were eliminated from La Academia de ShowMatch.

In today’s broadcast, Tuesday, the Super Duel, as announced last night by Marcelo Tinelli.

ACE