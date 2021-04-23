The urban bus will connect El Plan and Finca Buenas Aires with the center of Cartagena for the first time, thanks to the agreement reached by the municipal government team with Alsa, an urban transport concessionaire, according to municipal sources reported this Friday. The pact reached in recent weeks by the first mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, and the commercial area delegate, Valeriano Díaz, has a first six-month test phase, which will last until the end of October. This will allow setting the frequencies in which the use is most necessary, to regulate the routes that will work from then on.

The extension of the service of line 5, up to El Plan, is a historical vindication of the residents of Los Dolores and his or her environment. The neighborhood council that covers this territory has been asking for it for years. The City Council and Alsa have yet to decide the final location of the stop, that is, if passengers get off at one of the entrances or if the route reaches the center.

The request for line 6 to reach the entrance roundabout of Residencial Finca Buenos Aires, where 180 families live, comes from the creation of this officially protected housing development ten years ago. Not in vain, there have been protests and demonstrations, the last of which took place last weekend. Ana Belén Castejón has been sensitive to this request and has managed to get Alsa to extend the route of the urban bus, which currently arrives only twelve times a day to that point. In the rest it is 800 meters away, at the height of an industrial estate. As of May 1, all tours will have one more stop.

Both extensions of urban transport face a half-year trial period. During this period, the municipal technicians and those of the concession company will analyze the number of travelers on all frequencies. After these six months, there may be changes due to the number of trips recorded.

Ana Belén Castejón came this Friday in person to communicate the good news to the residents of the neighborhoods that, As of May 1, they will have a direct connection to the city center.