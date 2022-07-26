The end of the novel has come. Luis Suarez has a club The gunslinger -to the surprise of many- he finally chose to return to National from Montevideo, the institution where he began his career in 2005. After almost a month of speculation, with River, Ajax, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and the MLS as alternatives, the striker returns to his soccer home.
The Charrúa made the announcement of the signing of a pre-contract with a video on social networks, in which he also thanked the support of the Bolso fans, who put together a massive campaign: “I wanted to thank you for all the love that both I and my family have received in recent days, it has been impressive. All the videos that have come to us were very exciting, that touched our hearts a lot”, manifested.
In times where the wallet seems to kill with feelings, forgetting the places of origin that formed him and gave him the initial push, Suárez -a la Tévez when he decided to return to Boca- listened to his heart, dismissed the millions and the competition they offered him in Europe and embraced its Uruguayan flag in the run-up to World Cup in Qatar 2022.
After the stir in social networks, where the fans who wanted Luis Suárez in the Uruguayan team position themselves as a world trend #SuárezAlNacional Along with emotional messages, the striker made the decision to return home. Today it is not understood what this decision means: historical scorer of the Uruguayan National Team and for many the best player in the history of the Uruguayan League again.
We seek to take notion by reviewing some of the tweets of journalists, relatives and fans about the impending pre-agreement between the Pistolero and Nacional. Look!
