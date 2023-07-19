In an interview with Univision, José María Fernández, ‘El Pirru’who was a sentimental partner of the singer Ana Bárbara, reveals her truth regarding the distance between her and her 19-year-old son, Jose Emilio Fernandez Levy.

A few days ago, José Emilio Fernández Levy gave an interview to ‘Ventaneando’ and revealed, among other things, that he does not have the support of Ana Bárbara, whom he learned to see as a mother since childhood, after the death of Mariana Levywho brought him into the world.

However, José Emilio did not speak of the cause that would have caused him to lose contact with Ana Barbara, ‘The Queen Grupera’. Now, it is her father José María Fernández, ‘El Pirru’, who gives his version of the facts and tells why his son would have “feuded” with the famous singer.

José Emilio Fernández Levy, son of Mariana Levy and José María ‘El Pirru’. Photo Capture video

“Emilio recorded an audio of Ana Bárbara and the next day he disappeared from Los Angeles. He got a plane ticket sent to him and arrived in Mexico. Months later, he blackmailed her with that audio and said that she was going to make it public, so when you see Ana Bárbara how upset, sad and disappointed she is, well that’s why she is, ”she says ‘El Pirru’ to Univision.

Previously, José Emilio had also said that the problems he had with Ana Barbara They had been the ones that any adolescent has with their mother and I hoped that they would soon be solved, but this has not happened so far.

Ana Barbara and Jose Emilio. Instagram photo

Nor at the moment Ana Barbarasinger of musical hits such as ‘La trapa’ and ‘Bandido’, originally from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, has expressed her opinion on what was quoted by ‘El Pirru’.

José Emilio also recounted in ‘Ventaneando’ that he had strong problems with his father José Maríabecause he always believed that his own son had placed an arrest warrant on him and it was not like that, but rather it happened at the request of the judge.

Sadly, the young man does not have the financial or moral support of his father, since both are distanced and his friends and their mothers are the ones who look for him when he has any problem.

In addition, José Emilio said that sell food for money and cover his expenses, since he cannot receive, for legal reasons, the inheritance that his mother, Mariana Levy, left him when he died.

Ana Barbara. Instagram photo

José Emilio also made public that the actor Ariel López Padilla, his sister’s father, and his wife, are the ones who help him financially and he is very grateful.

