El Pibe Valderrama, relentless with Millionaires: ‘The dressing room burst’

Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama.
Mauricio Moreno / WEATHER
Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama.
El Pibe analyzed the crisis of the ambassador team, which collapsed.
October 27, 2022, 05:22 PM
The crisis that lives millionairesreflected in 8 games in a row without victory, 7 of them in the League, has generated all kinds of comments from fans, the press and even former soccer players.
The big question that no one answers is what happened to the team that until a few days ago was the great leader and had superiority in the championship.
The fatal diagnosis of the Pibe
On that stage, the one who spoke was Carlos el ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, the historic player of the Colombian National Team who, appealing to his experience, gave the diagnosis.
“Something happened inside and it broke, no one says what it is, but something happened…” El Pibe told Blu Radio.
When asked if he means that the locker room was broken, El Pibe was blunt: “It burst against the wall and nobody wants to face it. They are waiting to be eliminated so they can talk later,” said El Pibe.
Then he added: “There are 8 games (without winning), after being left over. They asked who is going to be champion, Millionaires because he wins, Millionaires because he plays… and now he doesn’t.”
Valderrama, friend of Alberto GameroHe clarified that they have not discussed the matter. “I talk to my brother Gamero but not about that. I know he’s not going to say anything.”
