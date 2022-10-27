El Pibe speaks harshly to the leaders: ‘Let them release something for the bald girls’

The controversy over the prizes for the Colombian women’s team, which is classified to the final of the U-17 World Cup. Although the Federation has already clarified that there will be prizes, the echoes and the indignation do not stop.

Since they began to win in the World Cup, the theme of the prizes for the players does not stop. Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation, initially said that there were no incentives for them because they were ‘amateurs’.

The next day, from India, headquarters of the World Cup, sources from the Federation confirmed to EL TIEMPO that there would be prizes, which had been agreed before.

The arrival at the final uncovered important announcements. Iván Cancino, a renowned lawyer, said on his social networks that together with the businessman Christian Daes, CEO of Tecnoglass, they will make a ‘cow’ to reward the players of La Tricolor.

the kid spoke

Colombia Sub-17 team.

In the middle of the debate, Carlos el ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, an idol of the National Team, spoke out and spoke harshly to the leaders.

“The peladas play a lot… what an amateur… they don’t want to pay them because they are not professionals… The peladas earned it,” El Pibe said in statements to the media this Wednesday, broadcast on social networks.

